Forged PAN card used to book parcel in Darbhanga station blast

Investigation in the parcel blast at Darbhanga station in Bihar on June 17 has revealed that a forged PAN card was used in booking the packet from Secunderabad station, sources said.

They said the income tax department revealed that the PAN card details were forged and the original card belonged to someone abroad. The parcel, booked in the name of one Mohd Sufian from Secunderabad, exploded upon arrival at Darbhanga junction. No one was injured in the low intensity blast. Forensic report of the empty 50 ml glass bottle retrieved from the site is still awaited.

In Hyderabad, three persons, including two siblings, were taken in police custody from Mednipatam. “Imran and Nasir were detained by sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Counter intelligence Wing of Telangana police a couple of days ago, following an investigation based on the CCTV footage from Secunderabad station,” said a senior official on the condition of anonymity. The siblings are likely to be taken to Delhi.

Two other alleged suspects, Mohd Kasim and Kafeel, were arrested from UP.

Earlier, a team of NIA led by SP Navin Tyagi visited Darbhanga station on June 25. It collected all necessary information about the blast probe conducted by railways police.

Meanwhile, a fact-finding team of CPI (ML) led by party MLAs Birendra Prasad Gupta (Sikta) and Manoj Manzil (Agiaon) reached Darbhanga station on Tuesday where they were joined by leaders of Insaaf Manch, AISA and Inquilabi Noujawan Sabha. They spoke to local shopkeepers at the railway platform, besides the officers of the GRP and inquired about the blast.

They alleged that the issue was being blown out of proportion to create communal tension by naming members of a minority community. MLA Manzil said no shopkeepers in the vicinity claimed to have seen the blast, they all said they had heard about it.