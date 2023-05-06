Bihar: FIR against Lalu Prasad Yadav’s kin, others for land grabbing

The Bihar police on Saturday registered a first information report (FIR) against Subhash Yadav, former Rajya Sabha member and brother-in-law of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav, and six others for alleged land grabbing and extortion, officials said.

Subhash Yadav (right) is a former Rajya Sabha member and a brother-in-law of RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav (left). (File Photos)

The FIR on the charges of land grabbing, cheating, extortion, intimidation and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged based on a complaint of one Bhim Verma, a resident of Bela village under Neora police outpost of rural Patna.

Those named in the FIR include Subhash Yadav, his wife Renu Devi, son Randhir Kumar, Pankaj Singh Yadav, Arjun Ray, Arun Kumar Munsi alias Mukhiya and Arun Kumar Singh.

The station house officer (SHO) of the Bihta police station, Pramod Kumar, said that the case is being investigated by Prabha Kumari, in-charge of Neora police out-post.

According to the FIR, Subhash Yadav purchased a plot of land of 7 kattha in the name of his wife after paying an amount of ₹96 lakh to Bhim’s mother Meena Devi. The complainant alleged that on February 27, 2021 the former RJD MP forced him to return ₹60 lakh.

“The former MP took my mother and brother hostage at his house, threatened of dire consequences if I failed to return the said amount. He assured me that if I returned his money, he would transfer my plot. I returned the money the same day (Feb 27,2021) but he did not return the land,” he alleged.

Talking with HT, Bhim said that earlier his father had developed an agreement with Arun Kumar Munsi alias Mukhiya to sell a plot of land. In June 2022, Munsi, who acted as a middleman in the said land deal, attacked Bhim’s house and thrashed his mother and father mercilessly when they refused to return the remaining amount ( ₹30 lakh).

A police team of Neora reached the spot and caught Munsi but the family refused to lodge an FIR against him. The victim approached Mukhya Mantri Janta Darbar on June 6, 2022, who directed the Patna DM to enquire into the incident. The victim again on May 4 met Patna DM Dr Chandrasekhar Singh who talked with Patna SSP Rajiv Mishra.

“The FIR was registered after intervention of Patna DM and SSP,” said Verma.

The former MP was not available for comments.

Earlier, Mirganj police station of Gopalganj district had lodged an FIR against Subhash Yadav for allegedly manhandling a woman when she tried to stop his men from constructing a structure at her land.

He was also accused of forcing the Patna-New Delhi Rajdhani Express to change its platform at Patna junction at a time when Lalu Prasad was the railway ministry.

On May 10, 2010, a Bihar court ordered registration of an FIR against Subhash Yadav, his wife Renu Devi and three others with Patna’s Jakkanpur police station on the charge of kidnapping a liquor shop employee Umesh Singh.

In another development in March this year, the Patna police registered a FIR against Nagendra Rai, a cousin brother of deputy chief minister and Lalu Yadav’s son Tejaswi Prasad Yadav, for demanding extortion of ₹2 crore from a builder. This was the second FIR registered against Nagendra within six years with Patna’s Danapur police station.

