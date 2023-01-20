Four Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Bihar’s Kishanganj

Four Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Bihar’s Kishanganj railway station for illegally entering India, officials informed on Thursday.

The railway protection force (RPF) personnel of the northeast frontier railway, late on Wednesday evening, apprehended the group while they were waiting to board the Amritsar bound train, police said.

Officials identified the four Bangladeshi nationals as Robin Chandra Barman (34), Suman Das (23), Amal Chand Barman (25) and Mohammad Ajijul (23), all natives of Thakurgaon district in Bangladesh.

Upon the arrest, they were taken into custody and handed over to the government railway police (GRP) for further action.

Police said that after interrogation, they confessed that they arrived in Kishanganj in Bihar through the North Dinajpur district border in West Bengal two days ago and have no legal documents.

According to inspector Banomali Dhar, an RPF team led by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Matilal Madhu located the group on platform number 2 of the railway station and arrested them.

“Three cell phones without SIM cards, ₹10,000 in Indian currency, and a cell phone with SIM card having India number was recovered from their possession,” said Dhar.

Meanwhile, the they were taken in for questioning by Kishanganj GRP.

“Police are trying to find out the purpose of their visit, their contacts and how they entered India. A detailed probe into the matter has been launched,” said an official.

Last week, the railway police apprehended six Bangladeshis, including four women from Alipurduar Junction.

During the search, fake Indian Aadhar cards, two mobile phones and two railway tickets were recovered from them.

“RPF staff deployed at stations and trains are very vigilant and keep a close eye on illegal migrants, Rohingyas and suspected persons,” said Sabyasachi De, chief public relations officer, northeast frontier railway.

On Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh police special task force arrested three Bangladeshi, staying in India illegally for the past few years.

According to the STF, two illegal firearms, one Aadhaar card and a driving license procured on fake identities, were recovered from them.

