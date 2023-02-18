Gangster wanted in several bank heists in Bihar arrested

In a joint operation, the Purnia and Naugachhia police on Friday evening arrested a gangster wanted in several bank robberies in Bihar, officials said. The gangster was wanted by the police of several districts in connection with bank robberies.

Police said while they were successful in arresting gangster Raja Sahni alias Munna Michel near Milki Tola, his aides, however, managed to escape.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Surendra Kumar Saroj, while confirming the arrest, said, “Naugachhia and Purnia police carried out a raid in a house at Milki Tola acting on a tip-off and arrested him.”

Saroj said that two policemen, a sub-inspector and a constable were injured in the operation, along with Sahni. The police personnel are being treated for their injuries while Sahni was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Naugachhhia, the SDPO said.

SDPO Dilip Kumar, who was also part of the operation said, “The arrested accused was wanted in the recent loot of ₹9.50 lakh from a branch of a nationalised bank in Naugachhia.”

Police said that he was caught while trying to escape to Nepal with fake identity cards.

According to the police records, Sahni was wanted in connection with several bank loots across Bihar, including ₹1.10 crore from a bank in Darbhanga, ₹60 lakh loot from a bank at Khagaria, ₹70 lakh loot from a bank in Araria besides several other.

Police said that the arrested accused will be taken under remand for further interrogation while a manhunt has been launched to nab the rest of the accused.