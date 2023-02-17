Mohali RPG attack case: Terrorist Lakhbir Landa’s associate held

CHANDIGARH An associate of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa was arrested in connection with the Mohali RPG attack case, police said on Friday. A rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was fired at the Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters located in Mohali on May 9 last year.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said Gurpinder alias Pindu was allegedly involved in the RPG attack in Mohali and he is the 11th accused arrested so far in the Mohali RPG attack case.

Pindu, a resident of Bhura Kona village in Khemkaran, is the close associate of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and was in constant touch with accused Nishan Singh and Charhat Singh during the attack, he said.

Yadav said on April 25 last year, accused Charhat Singh, Nishan Singh and Baljinder Rambo had brought consignment of RPG and assault rifle from Tarn Taran to Amritsar, and kept at Pindu’s house near Alpha Mall in Amritsar.The accused had also provided harbour to both the shooters — Deepak and a juvenile, at his house on the same night, he added.

With the arrest of accused Gurpinder Pindu, police have so far arrested nine accused in this case, while, another accused, who is juvenile and had carried out the attack, was arrested by the Delhi Police.One more accused identified as Deepak Kumar was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), taking the total number of arrests to 11, they said.

Earlier, Charat Singh, Nishan Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Baljinder Singh Rambo, Kanwarjeet Singh Bath, Anantdeep Singh Sonu, Baljeet Kaur Sukhi, and Lovepreet Singh Vicky were arrested by the Punjab Police.