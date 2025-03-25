Girls outshine boys in 3 streams in Bihar Board’s 12th result

Girl students have outperformed boys in the Bihar board Class 12th (Intermediate) final examination – both in the stream-wise pass percentages and representation in the merit list. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the results on Tuesday. Students celebrating after the Bihar Board Class 12 examination results, at Mahant Hanuman Sharan College in Patna, on Tuesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

In the Arts stream, nine out of the 12 students, who feature in the merit list, are female students. Ankita Kumari (Vaishali) and Sakib Sha (Buxar) are the joint toppers of Arts stream, getting 94.6% marks.

In Commerce stream, Raushani Kumari of Vaishali topped with 95% marks. in the commerce stream too, a majority of the top five rank holders are female students.

The Science stream is one exception. Although the overall topper in the stream is a female student, Priya Jaiswal (West Champaran) with 96.8% marks, five out of the eight students in the top 5 in this stream are male students.

This year, the overall pass percentage of students in all streams put together is 86.50 per cent, which is lower than last year’s 87.21 per cent.

Girls have outperformed boys in all three streams. In the Arts stream, the pass percentage of girls is 85.04 per cent compared to 78.94 per cent boys. In the Commerce stream, 97 per cent girls passed the Bihar board 12th final exam compared to 93.62 per cent boys. Similarly, in Science, 91.29 per cent girls passed the exam while 88.63 per cent boys passed.

This year, 12,80,211 students appeared for the intermediate examination, out of which 11,07,330 students passed, recording an overall pass percentage of 86.50%. Among them, 5,59,065 were girls and 5,48,148 were boys.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has congratulated and wished all the students who have passed the Intermediate examination. He said that this time, girls have topped in all three faculties of Arts, Science and Commerce. Expressing happiness over the performance of the girls, Kumar said that for this, along with the girls, their parents also deserve congratulations. This achievement of the girls is a great example of women empowerment. Various schemes being run by the state government for girls have increased their confidence and they are making continuous progress in every field. The CM also wished a bright future for all the successful students.

Toppers would be given incentives and other benefits through the Bihar government. The prize money given to toppers last year has been doubled this time. Now, the toppers of both 12th and 10th boards would get new and increased amount. Priya Jaiswal, who secured first place in the science stream, will now get ₹2 lakh, laptop, certificate and medal. At the same time, the student coming in second place will get a prize money of ₹1.5 lakh, which was ₹75,000 last year. The student coming in third place will get ₹1 lakh, while students from fourth to tenth place will get ₹30,000.

Bihar board 12th result 2025 analysis

Total students passed in 1st division: 5,08,540

Total students passed in 2nd div:5,07,002

Total students passed in 3rd div: 91,788

Gender-wise result

Girls

Appeared: 6,37,797

Passed: 5,59,097

Pass percentage: 87.67%

Boys

Appeared: 6,42,414

Passed: 5,48,233

Pass percentage: 85.34 per cent