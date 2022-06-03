Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
patna news

Gold worth 5 cr looted from pvt firm in Patna

Four robbers on Friday looted gold worth ₹5 crore from the office of a private company providing gold loan in Bihar’s capital Patna, police said.
Earlier in the day, jewellery worth 1.5 lakh was looted from a jewellery shop in the same area. (Picture for representation)
Published on Jun 03, 2022 09:32 PM IST
ByMukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna

According to police, four men arrived on two motorcycles at the IIFL office at police colony under Gardanibagh police station limits around 5 pm. They entered inside posing as customers and looted gold after taking employees hostage at gun point.

Soon after the incident, branch manager Dheeraj Kumar informed the police.

A police team led by Patna’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) MS Dhillon visited the spot. Police were in the process of obtaining the CCTV footage of the incident.

Earlier in the day, jewellery worth 1.5 lakh was looted from a jewellery shop in the same area.

