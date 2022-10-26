Goods train derails in Bihar, rail traffic hit

At least 53 wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed near Gurpa railway station in Bihar in the early hours of Wednesday, disrupting rail traffic, railway officials said.

The derailment, which took place on the Gaya-Dhanbad rail section of East Central Railways (ECR), has forced diversion of over a dozen long-distance passenger trains at a time when lakhs of migrant workers return home in Bihar and Jharkhand for Chhath festival.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

No casualty has been reported so far in the accident.

According to railways officials, the brakes of the goods train failed and it collided with an electric pole while crossing through the hilly area having a steep slope. The train was on way to Gaya from Koderma and the loco pilot tried to reduce the train speed after noticing problems in brake, but due to the steep slope, it was not possible. The loco pilot, assistant loco pilot and the guard are safe.

ECR chief public relations officer (CPRO) Birendra Kumar said, “At least 53 wagons of a goods train derailed at 6.24 am on the Gaya-Dhanbad rail section. The goods train was headed to Dadri from Hazaribagh town.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Senior railway officials have reached the accident site “It will take some time before the tracks are cleared, as removing 53 wagons is a cumbersome task. The work have begun,” said CPRO Birendra Kumar.

The accident resulted in the spillage of coal on the railway track.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON