Gopalganj: BMP jawan murdered, body dumped in mud

The police on Wednesday recovered the body of a 38-year-old Bihar Military Police (BMP) personnel allegedly after he was murdered by a group of armed miscreants under Thave police station in Gopalganj district.

The deceased was identified as Arjun Dayal, a resident of Chitwan district in Nepal. He joined Gorkha battalion of BMP-1 in 2007, and was deputed near Thave temple since March this year. He was to leave for Bettiah on Wednesday after his transfer, officials said.

According to the police, Dayal got involved in an altercation at a function, where he was with his friends, on Tuesday night after duty. His friends were allegedly in an inebriated condition at the function, police said.

Officials said that Dayal was dressed in his uniform when his body was recovered with multiple stab wounds from behind the temple . Police suspect his friends’ involvement in the murder.

“After his duty ended on Tuesday night, Dayal went with some local friends around 9pm to attend an orchestra function, where an altercation took place after some of his friends got drunk. Later, on Wednesday morning, he was found brutally murdered and body was recovered from back side of Thave temple. The body was dumped in mud, and only the hands and feet of the victim were visible,” said Sadar sub-divisonal police officer (SDPO) Naresh Paswan.

According to the SDPO, the accused attacked Dayal with knives and a sharp-edged weapon. Dayal received stab injuries on his head, hand and neck, he said.

Police have lodged a murder case in this connection at Thave police station, and sent the body for postmortem examination. Officials said that when he did not return to his barrack till late night, Dayal’s colleagues started searching him but in vain.

The SDPO said police have identified the alleged accused and raids are to nab them.

Saran range DIG Ravindra Kumar said the exact reasons behind the incident were being verified. “We are screening CCTV footage to identify the killer,” he said.

Software engineer shot dead

In another incident, a software engineer was shot dead at his Katra locality-based house under Town police station in Vaishali, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Suman Sekhar, worked at a Pune-based company and was working from home for last five months.

The matter came to light around 9pm on Tuesday, when one of his neighbours went to his house only to find him lying in a pool of blood.

Preliminary investigation suggested land dispute to be the reason behind the murder, police said, adding that Suman’s elder brother was also murdered two years ago.

Sadar SDPO Raghav Dayal said, “Police got CCTV footage of a suspect, who came out from the victim’s house in mysterious circumstances. An empty cartridge was also recovered from the spot.”