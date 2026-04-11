As the stage is set for exit of chief minister Nitish Kumar from Bihar’s political scene, Rashtriya Janata Dal working president and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav attacked the ruling NDA government, saying it has lapsed into a state of ‘limbo’ and that the NDA leaders are only busy in scouting for a new chief minister to replace Nitish Kumar.

Governance in Bihar has slipped into a state of ‘limbo’, says Tejashwi

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

CM Nitish Kumar, who took oath as Rajya Sabha MP on Friday, is likely to demit his office anytime soon, even though there is no clarity on his succession yet .

Yadav said that his prediction made during the Assembly election 2025 campaign that CM Nitish Kumar would not continue for long had come true. “ We had long been telling that they (read BJP) would not allow CM Kumar to continue for long. During the election, they could not do so out of fear of political repercussions. There was always an internal planning on this . See, this has happened. The JD(U) top leaders seems to have done some understanding either out of fear of agencies or some allurement. But they have trapped CM Kumar who apparently decided to go to the Rajya Sabha unwillingly,” Yadav said, while talking to reporters in Patna.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The RJD top leader also slammed the alleged deteriorating law and order in the state and lack of governance because NDA leaders are busy in finding the new CM. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The RJD top leader also slammed the alleged deteriorating law and order in the state and lack of governance because NDA leaders are busy in finding the new CM. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “There are regular incidents of gruesome crime in the state like beheading of a man in Araria and rape of a minor in Jehanabad. But the NDA constituents and its leaders are busy playing the game of musical chairs to look for a new CM face. Governance is not at all in their agenda. There has been no cabinet meeting in last two months,” Yadav said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There are regular incidents of gruesome crime in the state like beheading of a man in Araria and rape of a minor in Jehanabad. But the NDA constituents and its leaders are busy playing the game of musical chairs to look for a new CM face. Governance is not at all in their agenda. There has been no cabinet meeting in last two months,” Yadav said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The opposition leader, however, did not comment on who would be the new CM or make any response on speculation that JD(U) is keen on promoting CM Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar as the new CM of Bihar. “It is surprising that a government was formed for five years, but within few months of formation of the NDA government, there is now talk of forming another government. Whoever becomes the new CM, I feel, they do not have the mandate as the NDA came to power through misuse of money, administrative clout and political manipulation,” Yadav said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The opposition leader, however, did not comment on who would be the new CM or make any response on speculation that JD(U) is keen on promoting CM Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar as the new CM of Bihar. “It is surprising that a government was formed for five years, but within few months of formation of the NDA government, there is now talk of forming another government. Whoever becomes the new CM, I feel, they do not have the mandate as the NDA came to power through misuse of money, administrative clout and political manipulation,” Yadav said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Earlier in the day, Yadav also attended an event organised by the RJD’s minority cell where he exhorted people to work together for maintaining harmony among all section of society and not get trapped in the divisive agenda of the BJP.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON