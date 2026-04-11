...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Governance in Bihar has slipped into a state of ‘limbo’, says Tejashwi

Tejashwi Yadav criticizes the NDA government in Bihar for seeking a new CM amid rising crime, as Nitish Kumar's exit from politics looms.

Updated on: Apr 11, 2026 06:51 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Patna
Advertisement

As the stage is set for exit of chief minister Nitish Kumar from Bihar’s political scene, Rashtriya Janata Dal working president and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav attacked the ruling NDA government, saying it has lapsed into a state of ‘limbo’ and that the NDA leaders are only busy in scouting for a new chief minister to replace Nitish Kumar.

Governance in Bihar has slipped into a state of ‘limbo’, says Tejashwi

CM Nitish Kumar, who took oath as Rajya Sabha MP on Friday, is likely to demit his office anytime soon, even though there is no clarity on his succession yet .

Yadav said that his prediction made during the Assembly election 2025 campaign that CM Nitish Kumar would not continue for long had come true. “ We had long been telling that they (read BJP) would not allow CM Kumar to continue for long. During the election, they could not do so out of fear of political repercussions. There was always an internal planning on this . See, this has happened. The JD(U) top leaders seems to have done some understanding either out of fear of agencies or some allurement. But they have trapped CM Kumar who apparently decided to go to the Rajya Sabha unwillingly,” Yadav said, while talking to reporters in Patna.

Earlier in the day, Yadav also attended an event organised by the RJD’s minority cell where he exhorted people to work together for maintaining harmony among all section of society and not get trapped in the divisive agenda of the BJP.

 
tejashwi yadav nitish kumar
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Patna / Governance in Bihar has slipped into a state of ‘limbo’, says Tejashwi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.