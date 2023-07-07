Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar school teacher dies by suicide at home

Bihar school teacher dies by suicide at home

ByPrashant Ranjan
Jul 07, 2023 03:05 PM IST

The 50-year-old teacher was recently posted as the principal in-charge of a middle school but he was yet to take charge

ARA: A government school teacher died by suicide at his rented house in Bhojpur district’s Saraiya Bazar area late on Thursday, police said.

Police said his wife asked an acquaintance to check on her husband after he did not respond to phone calls (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police said his wife asked an acquaintance to check on her husband after he did not respond to phone calls (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The 50-year-old teacher was recently posted as the principal in-charge of a middle school but he was yet to take charge.

Police said when the teacher did not respond to calls from his wife who lives in Sheohar district, she asked an acquaintance to check on her husband at his rented accommodation in Saraiya Bazar.

When the teacher did not open the door, the local police broke the door of the house and found teacher hanging from the roof.

Krishnagarh station house officer Vivek Kumar said the body was handd over to his family after autopsy at the Ara sadar hospital. Kumar said the teacher had tried to die by suicide a little over a month ago.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out