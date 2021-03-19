Home / Cities / Patna News / Govt considers hike for Ayush doctors
Govt considers hike for Ayush doctors

By Anirban Guha Roy, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:26 PM IST
The state government is contemplating an increase in the remuneration of Ayush doctors on the same pattern of revision of MBBS junior doctors done a few years back.

Health minister Mangal Pandey on Friday informed the state Assembly that the proposal of increasing the stipend of Ayush (indigenous medicine) was under active consideration of the government. He said the government had already increased the remuneration of Ayush doctors from 24,000 to 44,000 a few years back.

Raising the issue, RJD’s Alok Kumar Mehta said the Ayush doctors were eligible for enhanced remuneration which are at par with MBBS junior doctors (done in 2019). The MBBS junior doctors, on contract, get a remuneration of 65,000. “ We are considering it,” the minister said.

The minister said the government had already increased the stipend of post graduate medical students in all medical/ dental colleges as per an order on January 8,2021.

Excess payment to a firm: Committee to probe allegations

A House committee will be constituted to probe the alleged charges of granting excess payment to the company, Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Limited (MKCL), without the firm completing its work of putting up a portal as per the agreement.

Labour resources minister Jibesh Kumar told the Assembly that the MKCL had entered into an agreement with the labour department for skill development of youths in 2016 for five years. The minister , while replying to a call attention motion, said the firm had not put up the portal for placement although it received an excess payment of over 24 lakh.

The Opposition and ruling party members, however, alleged there had been wide scale financial bunglings in payments while demanding a thorough probe from the House committee. It was on the insistence of the members that the Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha directed that a House committee would be formed to look into the alleged irregularities.

