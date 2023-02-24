Govt nod to direct appointment policy for outstanding sportspersons

PATNA: In a major boost to outstanding sportspersons of the state, the Bihar cabinet on Friday approved rules for their direct appointment to group B posts, including sub-divisional officer (SDO) and deputy superintendent of police (DSP), said Brijesh Mehrotra, additional chief secretary, cabinet coordination department. Participation in individual or team games included in the Olympics, Asian and Commonwealth Games will only be considered for appointment. (HT Photo)

Winners of gold, silver and bronze medal in Olympic Games or winner of gold medal in Asian or Commonwealth Games, will be eligible for recruitment to group B posts in pay band II (monthly basic pay of ₹9,300 - ₹34,800 and grade pay ₹5,400), at pay level 9 as per the recommendations of the central pay commission.

Participation in Olympic Games or winner of silver or bronze medal in Asian and Commonwealth Games will make them eligible for appointment in the same pay band, but at pay level 7, having a monthly grade pay of ₹4,600.

Those participating in Asian and Commonwealth Games or winning gold or silver in National Games or senior national championships or winning gold, silver or bronze medal in junior national championship in individual event, having minimum 16 participants, or in team events having minimum eight teams, will be eligible for appointment at level 1 and 2 in pay band I (monthly basic pay of ₹5200 - ₹ 20,200 and grade pay of ₹1,800/ ₹1,900).

Participation in individual or team games included in the Olympics, Asian and Commonwealth Games will only be considered for appointment.

Sportspersons in national games who attain first eight positions in an individual event or a quarter-finalist, and semi-finalist in team event will be eligible for recruitment at level 1 and 2 in pay band I. Besides, those attaining first six positions or a quarter-finalist in individual event and semifinalist in team event at senior national championship will also be eligible for recruitment in the category.

Outstanding sportspersons not fulfilling the minimum required education qualification, for example graduation or equivalent for appointment as group B officers, and intermediate or equivalent for group C posts, for appointment to the post of lower division clerk (clerical grade), will be given five years to attain the minimum required qualification.

“Under the new sports recruitment policy, the medal winners need not undergo any cumbersome process (advertisement, application, trials, verification) existing as of now. S/he will be given appointment letters based on the level of achievements right away. Recruitment of sportspersons under sports quota for both police department and secretariat services are clubbed together,” said Raveendran Sankaran, director-general, Sports Development Authority of Bihar (SDAB).

