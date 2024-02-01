 Govt school principal shot dead in Patna district: Police - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Patna / Govt school principal shot dead in Patna district: Police

Govt school principal shot dead in Patna district: Police

ByMukesh Kumar Mishra
Feb 01, 2024 10:01 PM IST

Police have identified the deceased as Mahesh Mochi, 58. Police said the incident took place around 6.45pm while he was on his way home on his bike from school

Patna: A government high school principal was shot dead by unknown persons at Rushtamganj village under Naubatpur police station in Bihar’s Patna district on Thursday evening, police said.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Police have identified the deceased as Mahesh Mochi, 58. Police said the incident took place around 6.45pm while he was on his way home on his bike from school.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

“As he reached Rushtamganj village, two people on a motorcycle hit his bike and fired at him,” a police officer aware of the matter said.

Upon getting information, a police team reached the incident spot. A forensics team has been called to collect blood samples, said police, adding the body has been sent to a government hospital for autopsy.

Additional superintendent of police, Phulwarisharif, Vikram Sihag, said the cause of the murder is not clear. “The raids are on to trace the criminals involved in the crime,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On