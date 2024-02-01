Govt school principal shot dead in Patna district: Police

Patna: A government high school principal was shot dead by unknown persons at Rushtamganj village under Naubatpur police station in Bihar’s Patna district on Thursday evening, police said. (Representative Photo)

Police have identified the deceased as Mahesh Mochi, 58. Police said the incident took place around 6.45pm while he was on his way home on his bike from school.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

“As he reached Rushtamganj village, two people on a motorcycle hit his bike and fired at him,” a police officer aware of the matter said.

Upon getting information, a police team reached the incident spot. A forensics team has been called to collect blood samples, said police, adding the body has been sent to a government hospital for autopsy.

Additional superintendent of police, Phulwarisharif, Vikram Sihag, said the cause of the murder is not clear. “The raids are on to trace the criminals involved in the crime,” he said.