Govt schools must form management committees within a month: Bihar education department

The education department has written to all the district education officers (DEOs) to ensure constitution of management committees headed by local legislators in all the government schools.

The direction comes following questions raised in Bihar’s Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council during the just concluded monsoon session on delay in constitution of the school management committees (SMCs).

“The SMCs are formed under the chairmanship of members of the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Assembly or Council. Due to non-constitution of SMCs, development work has been affected in the schools. Despite provisions, not forming SMCs is a serious matter and the headmaster and his deputy are directly accountable for it. They have to ensure formation of SMCs,” says a letter from additional chief secretary (education) Sanjay Kumar to all DEOs on Thursday.

Kumar has directed that all the SMCs be formed within a month and a certificate in this regard be obtained from the headmasters and submitted to the department. “Any lapse or delay in forming SMCs will invite action,” he wrote.

The right to education (RTE) Act provides for SMCs.