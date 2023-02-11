HC directs to form Kosi Development Authority to check floods in Bihar

In a significant verdict for the perennially flood ravaged Bihar, the Patna High Court has directed the constitution of the Kosi Development Authority, comprising representatives of Bihar government, the union government and the government of Nepal, to work out flood mitigation measures like construction of dam and interlinking of rivers that have been pending for years.

Kosi, a major river originating in Nepal and cutting through a long stretch of north Bihar, is often called the “sorrow of Bihar” for the widespread destruction it wreaks downstream almost every monsoon season.

“A funding arrangement be worked out in ways that the people do not fall victim to the words of a rule or to a bureaucratic tussle or back and forth of authorities, any further. Once the issue of funding is worked out, the interlinking of the two rivers, Kosi and Mechi, be done in a timebound and expeditious manner, keeping in foremost view the principles of sustainable development,” said the bench of the then Chief Justice Sanjay Karol, now elevated to the Supreme Court, and Justice Partha Sarthy in an order dated February 4, 2023.

“It is a welcome verdict as it gives hope for a solution to a more than seven decades old problem and also throws light on possible ways of resource mobilisation. It could be a game-changer for north Bihar,” said Bihar’s water resources development minister Sanjay Kumar Jha.

“Perhaps for the first time in the country, a problem has lingered on for seven decades, ravaging lives and putting enormous strain on the state’s exchequer and leading to untold hardships to people. Way back in 1950, it was felt by all that a high dam was needed at India-Nepal border to mitigate woes of people caused by ravaging floods. Lack of political will, apathy, diplomatic thaw and administrative lethargy ensured the problem remained unaddressed. But now, this HC order has given us fresh hope,” Jha said.

He said Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, as the railways minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in early 2000s, had raised the issue with the then Prime Minister, which led to the establishment of an office at Viratnagar in Nepal for developing detailed project report (DPR) for a dam in Nepal.

“Over the years, there was no further progress. The CM kept raising the issue times with the union government, politicians and civil society groups of Nepal,” Jha said.

