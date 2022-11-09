Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / HC grants pre-arrest bail to ex-Bihar law minister in abduction case

HC grants pre-arrest bail to ex-Bihar law minister in abduction case

patna news
Published on Nov 09, 2022 09:25 PM IST

A single-judge bench of Justice Sunil Kumar Panwar passed the order on the plea filed by the RJD leader on September 5.

Kartik Kumar, a member of Legislative Council (MLC), was a first-time minister (HT Photo)
ByAvinash Kumar, Patna

The Patna High Court Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to former Bihar law minister Kartik Kumar, who is an accused in abduction case and had to resign on August 31 this year, barely days after taking oath of office.

A single-judge bench of Justice Sunil Kumar Panwar passed the order on the plea filed by the RJD leader on September 5.

The eight-year-old case, lodged with Bihta police station in Patna, accused Kartik Kumar of abducting a Patna-based builder, Rajiv Ranjan Singh. A Danapur court had issued a bailable arrest warrant against him on July 19 this year. The same court rejected his anticipatory bail petition on September 1, a day after he resigned as minister hours after his portfolio was changed from law to sugarcane.

Kartik Kumar, a member of Legislative Council (MLC), was a first-time minister.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP