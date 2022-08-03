Home / Cities / Patna News / Health dept transfers holds up inspection for organ transplant at Patna’s AIIMS, Ruban

Health dept transfers holds up inspection for organ transplant at Patna’s AIIMS, Ruban

patna news
Published on Aug 03, 2022 09:51 PM IST
The AIIMS had moved the state health department last December, but the latter is yet to inspect the institute, a mandatory prerequisite before grant of approval for organ and tissue transplant.
The health department had to cancel the inspection of AIIMS-Patna on August 2. (HT Photo)
The health department had to cancel the inspection of AIIMS-Patna on August 2. (HT Photo)
ByRuchir Kumar, Patna

The transfer of section officers in Bihar’s health department has held up the inspection before granting approval to commence kidney and liver transplant services at Patna’s All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), said officials aware of the development.

The health department had to cancel the inspection of AIIMS on August 2.

The scheduled inspection at Ruban Memorial Hospital in Patna, the private facility accredited with National Accreditation Board for Hospitals (NABH) which was to be re-inspected for renewal of registration for organ and tissue transplant after five years, was similarly called off on Wednesday.

“A few key officials in the section concerned have been recently shifted in the health department. The new incumbent in the section concerned is not familiar with the rules governing organ and tissue transplant. We are trying to get the official concerned back,” said a health department official, requesting anonymity.

The AIIMS had moved the state health department last December, but the latter is yet to inspect the institute, a mandatory prerequisite before grant of approval for organ and tissue transplant.

Dr Rakesh Chandra Sahay Verma, director-in-chief, health services, said, “We had to postpone the inspection at AIIMS yesterday due to unavoidable circumstances. We are yet to fix the next date. We will fix it as soon as possible.”

Dr Verma is the chairman of the six-member inspection committee.

“We were ready for the inspection but got the information about cancellation of inspection at the eleventh hour, just before we were to leave for AIIMS,” said professor and head, department of gastro-intestinal surgery at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Dr Manish Mandal, who is also the chairman of Bihar’s State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO).

Dr Mandal was among the six members of the inspection committee.

The IGIMS, Ruban, Paras-HMRI and BIG Apollo Spectra are the four facilities approved for organ and tissue transplant in Bihar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ruchir Kumar

    Ruchir writes on health, aviation, power and myriad other issues. An ex-TOI, he has worked both on Desk and in reporting. He over 25 years of broadcast and print journalism experience in Assam, Jharkhand & Bihar.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The buzz of dissent among Congress MLAs began with the legislative council election on June 20, when party candidate Chandrakant Handore lost as at least seven MLAs cross voted (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

    After Sena, all is not well in Maharashtra Congress

    Mumbai While the Shiv Sena is still struggling to recover from a vertical split, all is not well in Congress, another party which was in power alongwith Sena and Nationalist Congress Party in the state. There are speculations of a split in the Maharashtra Congress as a section of party MLAs are in touch with Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

  • A case has been registered against Shiv Sena leader Kavita Gavand of the Thackeray faction for using defamatory language against Shinde during the Tuesday tussle in Dombivli. (HT PHOTO)

    Case registered against Sena leader for defamatory language against Shinde in Dombivli tussle

    A day after a tussle broke out between two Shiv Sena factions, a case was filed on Wednesday against Shiv Sena leader Kavita Gavand of Dombivli for using defamatory language against CM Eknath Shinde on Tuesday. A clash broke out between the two groups at Dombivli Shiv Sena party office on Tuesday over the installation of the photo frame of the CM and his son Shrikant Shinde, at the party office.

  • A health worker collects a swab sample for the Covid-19 test at the district hospital in Sector 30, Noida.

    Delhi's Covid tally breaches 2,000-mark with 5 deaths, positivity rate at 11.64%

    Delhi's Covid-19 tally saw a significant rise with 2,073 cases being reported on Wednesday, according to the daily bulletin shared by the health department. As many as five related deaths were also reported during the period, besides 1,437 recoveries. The positivity rate stands at 11.64 per cent. Yesterday, the city had logged 1,506 cases and three related-fatalities in the span of 24 hours.

  • She has been foraging in a region of the Indian Ocean near the Malvan coast off Sindhudurg for the past several weeks (Hindustan Times)

    Scientists lose contact with fourth Olive Ridley turtle

    Mumbai Out of the five Olive Ridley turtles which were tagged in Maharashtra between January and February this year for a study of their migratory pattern, scientists have lost contact with the fourth turtle. This leaves just one turtle named Vanashree who is still traceable. She has been foraging in a region of the Indian Ocean near the Malvan coast off Sindhudurg for the past several weeks. Researchers haven't lost all hope yet.

  • Police officials said the accused, Nilesh William Jatana aka Annu, 35, was allegedly involved in several serious offences and was wanted in a cheating and forgery case registered at Kashimira police station (HT File)

    Close aide of gangster Ejaz Lakdawala arrested

    Mumbai A close aide of gangster Ejaz Lakdawala was arrested by the criminal intelligence unit of the Mumbai crime branch on Tuesday from South Mumbai. Jatana, who was purportedly involved in criminal activities for over one-and-a-half decade, was first arrested in a house break-in case in Malad in 2006 and later by Juhu police in 2009 for breaking into an office.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out