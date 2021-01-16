‘Helpless and tired’: Tejashwi attacks Bihar CM after he loses his cool

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday called Nitish Kumar ‘weak and tired’ and alleged that the Bihar chief minister threatened reporters when they posed questions regarding the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

“There were valid questions asked by journalists regarding the increase in incidents of crime, when will it stop and why no actions are being taken, the chief minister threatened them over this. He is saying that the police should not be demoralised. Those in power in Bihar are protecting criminals,” Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Bihar is turning into the crime capital of the country. The number of incidents of crime is increasing here. It was ridiculous to see the chief minister yesterday. Nitish Kumar seemed helpless, very weak and tired,” he added.

Kumar on Friday while speaking to reporters lost his cool at those who questioned him regarding the state of law and order in Bihar citing the death of IndiGo Patna station manager Rupesh Singh. A visibly irritated chief minister had asked the reporters to not mix up issues of crime and development.

The government in Bihar is under pressure to solve the murder of Rupesh Singh, who was shot by unknown assailants outside his apartment in Punaichak area in Patna on Tuesday evening.

Yadav has been criticising the Janata Dal(United)-led government in the state over the killing of the IndiGo employee. On Tuesday, he had said that criminals protected by powerful people killed the IndiGo station manager outside his home and criminals currently run the government in Bihar.

Rupesh Singh’s brother has demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) citing delay by the state police in finding the culprits. He said that despite the chief minister’s assurance the police have failed to make an arrest in connection with his brother's murder.