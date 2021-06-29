Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / High demand for Sputnik V vaccine at Medanta
patna news

High demand for Sputnik V vaccine at Medanta

Sputnik V, Russia’s vaccine against coronavirus, which the Jai Prabha Medanta hospital began administering to beneficiaries last week, are flying off the shelves fast
By Ruchir Kumar, Patna
UPDATED ON JUN 29, 2021 09:25 PM IST
HT Image

Sputnik V, Russia’s vaccine against coronavirus, which the Jai Prabha Medanta hospital began administering to beneficiaries last week, are flying off the shelves fast.

The hospital, which became the first health facility in the state to get the Russian vaccine through private channel, received limited supplies of 600 doses last week. Given its high demand and limited availability, the hospital has restricted vaccination slots through the CoWIN portal.

“We are insisting on pre-registration and pre-booking of slots through the CoWIN portal for the Sputnik jab after we began administering it to beneficiaries on June 25,” said Dr Ravi Shankar Singh, associate medical director of the hospital.

The newly built hospital has so far administered 350 doses to beneficiaries during the last four days, he added.

“We have requested our Gurgaon head office for 2,000 more doses of the vaccine. We are yet to get a confirmation about the arrival of new stocks,” said Dr Singh.

The Sputnik V vaccine efficacy was around 91.6% in India. However, the Russian Direct Investment Fund on Tuesday announced that the efficacy of its Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V in the United Arab Emirates was 97.8% among over 81,000 people.

Given the high efficacy of the Russian vaccine against Covid-19, the hospital, said sources, was receiving requests from ministers, legislators and senior government officers for administering jabs among their friends and relatives.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had inaugurated the super-specialty hospital on September 18 last year. Though it commenced outdoor patient department services soon after its inauguration, the hospital is yet to become fully functional. It expects to begin indoor patient department services in August. As per the agreement with the state government, the hospital will offer around 25% beds to poor patients.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This Netflix India post about Friends will make you want to watch the show again

Farah Khan posts cute video of ‘little Miss FOMO’. See who she’s talking about

This US teen holds Guinness World Record for largest mouth gape. Watch video

New jumping spider species named after 26/11 martyr Tukaram Omble
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP