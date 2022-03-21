Holi deaths: Bihar govt dismisses liquor angle

PATNA/BHAGALPUR/ MADHEPURA:

The Bihar Police on Monday said most of the many deaths blamed on consumption of spurious liquor by locals in various districts during Holi could have other causes.

A statement issued by the police headquarters said the highest number of 10 deaths were reported from Banka and a report has been sought from the district magistrate by the additional chief secretary, prohibition and excise.

Three districts of Bihar, Bhagalpur, Banka and Madhepura, reported a total of 32 deaths, all suspected cases of hooch consumption, during Holi festival. While 17 deaths were reported in Bhagalpur, 12 were reported in Banka and three in Madhepura.

All three district magistrates (DMs), in their report submitted to the state government, have claimed that the deaths were caused by various diseases, and not by spurious liquor, officials with knowledge of the matter said.

Excise commissioner Kartikey Dhanaji said he doesn’t have any specific number on the death toll. “In case of Bhagalpur, autopsy reports are awaited. In Banka, bodies were cremated before police could reach the spot. No autopsy was done in Madhepura, but the local administration is conducting investigation in all three places. We have received preliminary reports from these places and no evidence of liquor was found. Interim report suggests deaths were not due to liquor,” said Dhanaji.

Additional director general of police (headquarters) Jitendra kumar said none of the deaths was due to consumption of liquor, based on verification by the local police and administration.

Madhepura superintendent of police (SP) Rajesh Kumar said it was difficult to probe the hooch angle. “Bodies were cremated before police could reach the families of the deceased,” he said, adding that no authentic conclusion could be reached without proper autopsy of the bodies.

“We wanted to conduct autopsy of the bodies but the family members were not ready,” a police officer of Singheshwar police station of Madhepura said.

Sale and consumption of liquor is banned in Bihar since April 2016.