Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Illegal telephone exchange: Four in police custody
patna news

Illegal telephone exchange: Four in police custody

Four persons, including women, were taken into custody on Wednesday after two brothers were arrested by a joint team of Patna police and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for their alleged involvement in an international telephone exchange scam on Tuesday, police said
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 09:16 PM IST
HT Image

Four persons, including women, were taken into custody on Wednesday after two brothers were arrested by a joint team of Patna police and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for their alleged involvement in an international telephone exchange scam on Tuesday, police said.

The brothers were sent to jail after interrogation on Wednesday. “Four other persons, including women who used to work at the exchange, have been taken into custody for interrogation,” a police official said.

The duo was arrested from a house in the Anisabad area under the Gardanibagh police station in this connection. Police recovered 64 SIM cards, internet routers and other equipment from the spot.

An FIR was lodged with Gardanibagh police station under sections of the Indian Telegraph Act and Indian Penal Code in this regard, police said.

Police said the action was taken based on an Intelligence Bureau’s (IB) report. The IB suspected that the duo was using fake telephone exchanges for “anti-national activists”.

During the investigation, it came to light that one of the accused brothers was arrested earlier by Gandhi Maidan police in 2017, but the other brother escaped in the same case, the official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This elephant’s tantrums are making netizens giggle. Watch

Rare blue lobster caught by fisherman, then released back. Pics are viral

Flood in China’s Zhengzhou city causes havoc, videos show scary situation

Tiny puppy stole his favourite toy. So big dog pulled off this smart move. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Eid-al-Adha 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Eid-al-Adha
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Pegasus
India vs Sri Lanka
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP