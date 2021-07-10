‘In 2019 there was discussion, in 2021 decision was made’: Lalan Singh on JD(U) joining cabinet

Internal rumblings have hit the Janata Dal (United) post-cabinet expansion at the Centre. After the JD(U) accepted to join the Union cabinet with party national president RCP Singh being sworn in as a cabinet minister, the voice of dissent has started to emerge even though senior leaders deny that there is no dispute over the choice of minister.

Party MP from Munger, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, one of the close friends of chief minister Nitish Kumar, finally broke the silence on Saturday and said that the decision to join the Union cabinet was that of RCP Singh.

“In 2019, there was a discussion inside the party and this time the decision was taken. In the year 2019, Nitish Kumar was the national president of the JD(U) and the proposal that came at that time was not accepted by the party. Then the decision was taken by Nitish Kumar after discussion with all the party leaders. In 2021, the party’s national president is not Nitish Kumar but RCP Singh. RCP Singh was authorized by Nitish Kumar and the party to decide on joining the Union cabinet. RCP Singh decided on the proposal that came to him,” said Singh on Saturday while talking to media persons.

Lalan Singh was one of the front runners for the post of minister in the Union cabinet.

People in the party privy to the development said that in 2019 also, when one post was offered to the JD(U), RCP Singh’s name was doing the rounds. But, the party wanted Lalan Singh’s name as well.

When asked whether it was discussed this time, the Munger MP said that he did not know. “We definitely heard that the party is joining the Union cabinet,” he said. He, however, added that nobody is angry with anybody joining the cabinet.

Party leaders accept that uneasy calm has crept in the party “but it all will settle down.”

People aware of the situation have hinted that there could be a change of guard as far as the position of JD(U) national president is concerned, which is currently held by RCP Singh.

According to the people mentioned above, Upendra Kushwaha may be the contender for the president of the JD(U).

Lalan Singh held a closed-door meeting with party MLC Upendra Kushwaha two days back while Kushwaha embarked on Bihar yatra of different districts from Valmiki Nagar on Saturday, hinting at a likely change at the top.

If party sources are to be believed, chief Nitish Kumar has directed the colleagues of all the districts to fully support Upendra Kushwaha during the yatra so that the JD(U) can be made the number one party of Bihar again.