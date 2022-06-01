In Bihar, Nitish Kumar keeps the BJP guessing

Patna: After the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U)’s decision to not re-nominate union minister RCP Singh to the Rajya Sabha, Bihar’s ruling parties — the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and JD(U) — are in the midst of an uneasy truce.

Among key issues of differences in the last two months, including the renewed demand for a caste census which cornered the BJP, the denial of a ticket to Singh has come as a big surprise to saffron party leaders than JD(U).

People familiar with the evolving developments said Singh was willing to leave the JD(U) and join the BJP, but the BJP national leadership did not want to antagonise Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ahead of the presidential and vice-presidential elections.

“It will impact our dynamics but that will not be enough to rock the alliance,” said a BJP legislator.

The BJP’s larger compulsions

The BJP had emerged as the larger of the two allies after the 2020 assembly elections, with 77 seats to the JD(U)’s 45. But it stuck to its promise of supporting Nitish Kumar as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

Since then, differences have surfaced, but if the alliance were to break now, it would mean the BJP would lose another ally after Shiv Sena and the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Explaining BJP’s dilemma, a party functionary said, “RCP Singh has very cordial relations with BJP leaders and the party would like to see him back in Parliament. But what price it has to pay for it is the question. Singh does not have much political clout to compensate for upsetting the JD(U) leadership.”

Besides, going into the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the party will need to have a strong regional ally like Nitish Kumar. This is the reason why it has officially maintained silence on issues such as excise policy, liquor tragedies, and caste census, to name a few where it has a somewhat distinct stance from JD(U). The presidential election has added to their dilemma.

BJP leaders said that the party will stay with Nitish and back his decision. “The party is looking at the future and not at the present, and sometimes you crucify your near and dear ones for bigger goals,” said a BJP legislator.

Experts also agree. “RCP was not at all significant for both the BJP and the JD(U). BJP won’t try to antagonise JD (U) on this issue. The JD(U) gave him an important position without any political standing. Party leaders have also maintained that he is a political naïve,” said former director of A N Sinha Institute for Social Studies, DM Diwakar.

Nitish Kumar’s decision is also an indication that despite having fewer numbers, he is not allowing the BJP to dictate political terms. His decision to hold an all-party meeting on caste census to corner the BJP compelled the latter to join the meeting scheduled for June 1.

The roots of the fallout

Singh, considered extremely close to Nitish Kumar at one point, seems to have lost the political plot after he became the union minister in July 2021, antagonising other senior leaders, who were also in line to get a berth at the Centre.

“Had he got the ticket, JD(U) would have seen a revolt,” said a party leader, associated with the party since Samata Party days.

Several reasons are attributed to Singh’s unceremonious ouster. The bureaucrat-turned-politician, who became the union minister after he was entrusted with the task of negotiating with the BJP for more cabinet berths, stumped the aspirant leaders of his party by grabbing the lone post, much to the annoyance of the party leaders.

Singh then claimed that he had become the union minister with the CM’s consent, which he maintained even on Monday while talking to media persons after being denied the Rajya Sabha ticket.

“He irritated the party’s brass further when he went ahead to donate over ₹100,000 for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the BJP’s pet project — a move that might not have gone down well with the Bihar CM who is very particular on his secular image and proactively woos the Muslim vote bank,” said Gyanendra Yadav, associate professor of Sociology, College of Commerce, Patna.

“Ever since he became a minister, he toed a different line from those of party on the issue of caste census, special status, etc. While Nitish Kumar is pushing for a caste census, Singh has taken a different line. In August last year, he said that a caste census was not needed as caste was no longer a big issue,” said a JD(U) leader. “He didn’t even become a part of the JD(U) delegation which met Amit Shah to press for caste census,” he added. A BJP leader defended Singh saying that being a Union minister, he could not have been a part of the delegation.

Another allegation levelled against Singh is that he messed up in ticket distribution during 2020the assembly polls. “He appeared to have taken his No. 2 status for granted. The fact is that his rivalry with JD(U) president Lalan Singh is not helping”, said a JD (U) leader. Irrespective of the exact reason for the CM’s decision, the exit of RCP Singh will mark one more episode in the somewhat frayed ties between the BJP and JD(U).