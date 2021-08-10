In fresh blow, Chirag asked to vacate 12 Janpath bungalow

Lok Janshakti Party MP Chirag Paswan and other occupants of the 12 Janpath bungalow in the national capital have been issued an eviction notice by the union housing and urban affairs ministry, asking them to vacate the accommodation that had been allotted to his late father and former union minister (late) Ram Vilas Paswan, officials said on Tuesday.

Ram Vilas Paswan, who died on October 8 last year, lived in the bungalow for over three decades.

The order to vacate the house was first issued on July 14 by the directorate of estates under the ministry of urban affairs. “Notice for eviction was given as they (Chirag Paswan) are no longer eligible to stay in the accommodation,” a spokesperson for the ministry said.

The two-time MP from Jamui, who has been allotted a house in North Avenue, has always lived at 12 Janpath along with his father and mother .

Chirag wasn’t available for comment, but his aides said he has sought some time to vacate the house. A LJP leader close to Chirag, not willing to be quoted, confirmed that a fresh notice had been sent to him again, but he wants to stay there till the first death anniversary of his father. The LJP leader said Chirag had a meeting with the union urban development minister Hardeep Puri in this regard.

The eviction notice comes as a fresh blow for Chirag, who was upstaged in his party by his uncle and Lok Sabha MP Pashupati Kumar Paras a few months back. Paras, who enjoys support of five of the six MPs of the party, declared himself as leader of the real LJP and was included in the union cabinet recently.

LJP sources said that after the induction of over 40 new faces in union cabinet, houses are being allotted to all of them. In such a situation, the 12 Janpath bungalow was allotted to Ram Vilas Paswan’s brother Paras, but he refused, after which it was allotted in another minister’s name.