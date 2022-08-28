In fresh dig at BJP's Sushil Modi, Nitish takes on his prediction of new Bihar govt's early fall

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday laughed off predictions by BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi that the new Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) regime in the eastern state will suffer an early collapse. Kumar added it's a joyous matter that the BJP leader is making statements against him daily because this may help the latter bag a place at the Centre.

Speaking with reporters, the chief minister said with a laugh that Sushil Modi should try and ensure his wish of the JD(U)-RJD alliance breaking up turns true quickly.

“Tell Sushil Modi to do it fast (topple state government) so that he can get a place at the Centre. Let him keep saying things against me on a daily basis. This may lead his top leadership to do something for him," Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI.

Modi was Kumar's deputy for more than a decade, and has been consistently taking swipes at the new JD(U)-RJD-headed government in Bihar. He recently said that the alliance will fall apart easily because of internal rifts and contradictions.

Modi and Kumar has been at loggerheads ever since the latter severed ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and rekindled relations with Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD to form a new government in Bihar.

The former Bihar deputy chief minister had alleged that Kumar quit the NDA to fulfill his desire of becoming the vice president or prime minister of the country. However, the CM quickly hit back, calling the claims “joke” and “bogus”.

During the trust vote last week - which JD(U)-RJD alliance won - Kumar had told the state assembly about his disappointment over many senior leaders of the BJP, including Modi, having been sidelined in the party.

