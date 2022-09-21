Income Tax dept asks JD(U) MLC to explain source of 25-lakh ‘unaccounted’ cash

The Income Tax department has given Janata Dal (United) MLC Dinesh Singh 10 days to respond and clarify the source of ₹25 lakh recovered on him by tax officers from Patna airport late on Tuesday evening.

Sources said the JD(U) MLC, who returned from Delhi in a private aircraft, was detained at Patna airport by the CISF and later handed over to I-T officials for questioning.

According to the law, anybody carrying above ₹2 lakh while travelling by air will have to provide a declaration to the concerned authorities about the amount and its source before flying.

Confirming his questioning and the recovery of cash, one senior I-T official said the legislator gave unconvincing replies during the interrogation.

“The MLC claimed he had taken some money from friends and associates, but did not sound convincing as to why he was carrying it with him from Delhi to Patna. Later, he said he was ill and undergoing treatment in Delhi,” the officer said. “He has sought 10 days’ time to clarify. We will take necessary actions after he replies.”

Sources in the I-T department said the MLC was detained at the airport following a tip off from the intelligence wing of the central agency from Delhi. After questioning, the officials seized the cash before allowing Singh to leave the airport.

“When the cash was recovered from me, it is mine. I will explain the source. I-T officials have said a notice will be served and the reply should be given within 10 days. I will comply with it,” Singh said.