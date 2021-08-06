JD (U) will become number one in state: Lalan Singh

On his maiden visit to the state after assuming the post of JD(U) national president, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh assured the party men that he will work hard to make the party number one in Bihar.

Speaking at a felicitation ceremony organised at the party office on Friday, Singh thanked the workers and leaders associated with the party. “I will honestly discharge the responsibility entrusted to me by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,” he said.

“The job of the president is to protect the honour of the workers associated with the party and listen to them as they are the backbone of the party. The job of the president is to take everyone along,” said the Munger MP and asked the workers to pull their socks to take the work of Nitish Kumar to every house of the state.

An analysis of the party’s poor performance during the 2020 assembly elections was the failure of the rank and file to properly propagate the works of chief minister Nitish Kumar, which revealed the party sources. On the other hand, the BJP effectively propagated the PM’s work and schemes.

The party’s endeavour to become number one in Bihar is borne by the fact that JD (U) which had 89 MLAs in 2005 and was the single largest party increased its tally to 115 in 2010 and retained its number one position. However, it slipped to the second position in the 2015 assembly polls with 71 seats which it contested in alliance with the RJD which became the number one party with 80 seats. And in the 2020 assembly polls, JD (U) slipped further with just 43 seats while RJD retained the number one slot with 75 seats and the BJP becoming number two with 74 seats.

Singh, who belongs to the Bhumihar community, was accorded a rousing welcome in the state capital. “I promise that I will stand shoulder to shoulder. Whenever I stay in Patna, I will be there for the workers in the office from noon. During this, I will leave the office in the evening after listening to each of the workers. I am grateful for the way I have been welcomed today,” said Singh.