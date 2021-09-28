Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / JD(U) announces new national team
patna news

JD(U) announces new national team

KC Tyagi has once again been made the principal general secretary of the party while Upendra Kushwaha will continue to be the chairman of the parliamentary board
By HT Correspondent, Patna
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 10:13 PM IST
JD(U) national president, Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh, announced his new national team on Tuesday. (FILE)

A month after taking over as the JD(U) national president, Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh on Tuesday announced his new national team.

Barring some old hands, there are many new faces in the new team of office-bearers.

KC Tyagi has once again been made the principal general secretary of the party while Upendra Kushwaha will continue to be the chairman of the parliamentary board. Gopalganj MP Dr Alok Kumar Suman has been made the national treasurer.

Apart from this, MP Ramnath Thakur, Mohammad Ali Ashraf Fatmi, Ramsewak Singh, Bihar government minister Sanjay Jha, MLC Ghulam Rasool Baliavi, Afaq Alam Khan and Praveen Singh have been made national general secretaries. In all, there would be nine general secretaries. MLC Qamre Alam, who left the RJD, has also been made one of the national general secretaries.

Out of nine general secretaries, four are minorities. Singh also announced the names of five secretaries. These include MP RP Mandal, former MLA Vidyasagar Nishad, Ravindra Prasad Singh, Raj Singh Mann and Rajiv Ranjan Prasad.

RELATED STORIES

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

ED attaches jailed rly engineer’s properties worth 3.40 crore

Panchayat polls: Not many takers for ‘panch’ post as over 800 elected unopposed in 1st phase

‘Coming with a mission’: Kanhaiya Kumar entry raises hopes in Bihar Congress

‘Congress’ assertiveness and focus on Bihar reflects through Kanhaiya’: Experts
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP