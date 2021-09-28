JD(U) announces new national team

A month after taking over as the JD(U) national president, Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh on Tuesday announced his new national team.

Barring some old hands, there are many new faces in the new team of office-bearers.

KC Tyagi has once again been made the principal general secretary of the party while Upendra Kushwaha will continue to be the chairman of the parliamentary board. Gopalganj MP Dr Alok Kumar Suman has been made the national treasurer.

Apart from this, MP Ramnath Thakur, Mohammad Ali Ashraf Fatmi, Ramsewak Singh, Bihar government minister Sanjay Jha, MLC Ghulam Rasool Baliavi, Afaq Alam Khan and Praveen Singh have been made national general secretaries. In all, there would be nine general secretaries. MLC Qamre Alam, who left the RJD, has also been made one of the national general secretaries.

Out of nine general secretaries, four are minorities. Singh also announced the names of five secretaries. These include MP RP Mandal, former MLA Vidyasagar Nishad, Ravindra Prasad Singh, Raj Singh Mann and Rajiv Ranjan Prasad.

