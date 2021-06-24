JD(U) gives 33% posts to women in committees

The ruling Janata Dal (United) in Bihar has included 72 women in various committees announced by the party’s state unit president Umesh Kushwaha announced on Thursday.

“JD(U) is the first party in the country in which women have been given 33 per cent of posts. Chief minister Nitish Kumar has always been talking about the rights of women. We not only make promises but implement it as well. Altogether, 72 women have been included in different committees,” Kushwaha said while releasing the list of office-bearers.

The new committees will have 29 vice-presidents, 60 general secretaries, 114 secretaries, one treasurer and seven spokespersons. Several former ministers and leaders have also been given a place in the committees.

The big faces for the post of vice-president include former ministers Laxmeshwar Rai, Ajit Chaudhary and Bima Bharti, besides Dr Ranju Geeta, Lalan Paswan and Ranvijay Singh.

The organizational restructuring in the JD(U) was delayed in the anticipation of Kushwaha’s RLSP joining the JD(U). In the new team, many faces who came with Kushwaha have been given important responsibility.

The latest move is in line with the Nitish Kumar government’s emphasis on women empowerment and girls’ education.

Earlier this month, the Bihar government has ordered to give adequate representation to women, on the lines of 35% quota in government jobs for them, in promotions and postings as well.

Earlier, Kumar had announced that one-third of seats in medical and engineering colleges in the state would be reserved for girl students.

The state government had already increased scholarship amount for girl students under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Utthan Yojana. Girls completing graduation will now be provided ₹50,000 while those passing intermediate (class 12) would be getting a scholarship of ₹25,000. Earlier, graduate girls or those with an equivalent degree were provided ₹25,000, while intermediate girls received ₹10,000.