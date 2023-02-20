JDU leader Upendra Kushwaha set to form new political party, announcement likely today

Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Upendra Kushwaha, who is at loggerheads with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is all set to form a new political party in Bihar and an announcement for the same is likely to be made today afternoon in Patna.

Kushwaha convened a two-day open session (February 19 and 20) of the JDU workers in the city in which he sought suggestions from the party workers for the future political strategy moving forward.

One of the participants of the meeting told ANI that the JDU workers revealed their intentions to form a new political outfit on the first day of the session.

"Kushwaha will form a new political party and an announcement is likely to be made today," he said.

The demand was reiterated by another participant of the session who said that there was a unanimous opinion regarding the formation of a new political party.

"The new political party under his leadership will reach new heights in the state and fulfil the desire of the people," he said.

Describing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the "B team of RJD", another JDU worker said that there is no meaning in working with them.

"JDU has lost its own identity under Nitish Kumar, so we need to form a new party for the welfare of the state. Kushwaha has agreed to our demand," he said.

ANI tried reaching out to Kushwaha regarding the matter, however, his phone was unreachable.

However, he tweeted on Sunday, "Tomorrow, on February 20, at 2 pm, I will talk to press and media colleagues at Maurya Hotel in Patna."

Close associate of Kushwaha and Member of National Executive Council JDU Madhaw Anand alleged that JDU National President Lalan Singh is deliberately working not only to bring down the dignity of the party, but also to humiliate the Chief Minister of Bihar.

"Some senior leaders of Janata Dal-United are engaged in destroying the party so that JDU can merge with RJD," he alleged.

"Lalan Singh should publicly tell that under his leadership what conspiracy is being hatched to weaken the party. Why is the merger of the Janata Dal United with RJD not being denied by the party?" he said.

After the verbal war of words between JDU leader Upendra Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar, Kumar has given a clear message to the party leader to quit the party and should go wherever he wants to go immediately.

Recently several times Nitish Kumar publicly raised questions about the intention of JDU leader Kushwaha.

In the recent turn of events, it is likely that Kushwaha announces his political party today. However, it remains unclear if he would join hands with the NDA in Bihar or contest alone without any alliance.

