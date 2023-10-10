JD-U to hold Bhim Sansad on Nov 5

Days after the Bihar government released the first set of findings of its statewide caste survey, the ruling Janata Dal United announced to hold a Bhim Sansad in Patna on November 5 in an apparent bid to seek support from the scheduled castes which together form 19.65% of the state’s population. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar flags off an awareness campaign on Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s ideals. (HT Photo)

Chief minister Nitish Kumar flagged off Bhim Sansad Rath to “make people aware of the ideals, thoughts and work done by Mahatma Gandhi and Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar”.

“We have organised Bhim Sansad as in the last 17-18 years our leader (Nitish Kumar) has talked about equality. He has tried to make us all capable on the economic, social, and political front. We will take the programmes of our leader to the people,” said minister Ashok Kumar Chowdhary, who is from JD-U.

“All our Dalit brothers have decided to hold Bhim Sansad on November 5. To invite everyone for this, the CM has flagged off the Rath today,” he said.

The SC community is the third largest population bloc in Bihar after EBCs (36.01%) and OBCs (27.12%), as per the caste survey findings.

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls due in 2024, political parties in the state have started wooing caste combinations that matter.

Earlier this year, JD(U)’s ally RJD, the largest constituent in the ruling alliance Mahagathbandhan, had started “Ambedkar Pe Charcha”, an interactive programme at the village level to reach out to the rural poor and marginalised sections of the society, according to party insiders.

The programme was launched on April 14 as part of its drive to reach out to the people to highlight the party’s ideological fight against the BJP and alleged attempts to dilute the tenets of the Constitution, party leaders aware of the matter said.

“Ambedkar pe Charcha is aimed at highlighting the contribution of Dr B R Ambedkar in empowering weaker sections and the importance of the Indian Constitution in safeguarding the rights and liberties of common citizens, especially those from marginalised sections,” said party spokesperson Chiitranjan Gagan.

