Khan Sir gets relief from court, his rival regular bail plea rejected

The court of principal district and session judge (PDSJ) granted relief to educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, by staying his arrest in a case pertaining to a firing incident outside his coaching institute in Patna on June 2. PDSJ Rupesh Deo passed the order while hearing Khan’s anticipatory bail petition.

Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir. (HT Photo)

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Police booked Khan after his arrested security guards allegedly stated that Khan ordered them to shoot during the incident. An FIR was registered at Kadamkuan Police Station under Section 109 and 418/2026 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25(9), 27, and 35 of the Arms Act against three individuals, including Khan Sir.

Khan’s lawyer, Arvind Kumar Mauuar, filed the ABP on Monday.

“Considering the aforesaid facts and circumstances of the case, the nature of the accusation levelled against Khan, and the rival submissions advanced by counsel for the parties, interim protection from arrest is granted to Khan until the next date. However, the petitioner is directed to cooperate with the Investigating Officer and shall make himself available as and when required by the police,” the judge stated in the three-page order.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the regular bail pleas of two private security guards and Raushan Anand, director of Gyan Bindu coaching institute, who were arrested in separate cases. During the hearing, the court of the first-class judicial magistrate Anurag Verma rejected Roshan’s regular bail plea. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the regular bail pleas of two private security guards and Raushan Anand, director of Gyan Bindu coaching institute, who were arrested in separate cases. During the hearing, the court of the first-class judicial magistrate Anurag Verma rejected Roshan’s regular bail plea. {{/usCountry}}

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While the PDSJ court has not yet granted anticipatory bail, it directed the police not to take any coercive or punitive action against him until further proceedings. The court also sought the case diary and details of Khan’s criminal history from the Patna Police. After the court order, Khan’s counsel Arvind Kumar Mauuar told reporters that Khan is now free to move around wherever he wants as the court granted him protection from arrest.

“Seeking the case diary and the accused’s criminal record is a routine judicial procedure while considering an ABP,” added Mauuar.

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During the hearing on the ABP, public prosecutor Rajesh Kumar vociferously opposed the anticipatory bail plea, relying on the confessional statement of co-accused Pradeep Kumar. It was pointed out that although the firearm license was obtained in 2012, following his father’s murder in 2011 for personal security, it was allegedly misused to render professional security services. On this, Khan’s lawyer told the court that the guards were not directly employed by the petitioner but were engaged through APS Security Agency based in Noida. Therefore, the petitioner cannot be held liable even if there was any misuse of the license.

On the interim relief granted to Faisal Khan, Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma said, “That is a matter currently under investigation, and you have been apprised of the situation. You will be kept informed of further developments. We have referred the case for inquiry, and we will proceed based on the findings. As I mentioned, the case involves a shooting incident and the investigation is proceeding on that basis. If the responsibility of other individuals comes to light, their licensed arms will also be examined and further action will be taken accordingly.”

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The entire controversy stems from an incident on the night of June 2, when an alleged attack took place at Khan Global Studies (KGS) in Patna. Following the incident, Faisal Khan accused the operator of rival coaching institute Gyan Bindu of orchestrating the attack and opening fire. Police examined CCTV footage as part of the investigation.

According to investigators, the footage showed a group of people assaulting security guards and tearing down banners and posters outside KGS. Police subsequently arrested Raushan Anand in connection with the case.

Later, another CCTV clip surfaced on social media, allegedly showing Khan’s own security guards firing shots during the incident. Based on the video, the police arrested Khan’s two security guards. During questioning, one of the guards allegedly told investigators that he had fired the weapon at the direction of his employer (Khan). based on this statement, the Patna police registered a single-page FIR against three people, including Khan.