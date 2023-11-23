Lakhisarai shootout: Cash reward announced against prime accused, FIR against 3

Bihar police on Thursday announced a cash reward of ₹50,000 on prime accused Ashish Choudhary wanted in connection with the killing of three persons including his wife, Durga Jha in Lakhisarai, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Chandan Kumar and Rajnandan Kumar. (Representative file image)

Three others including Durga’s father Shashi Bhushan Jha, and her two sisters-in-law remain critical.

Meanwhile, an FIR (first information report) has been lodged against three persons including Ashish, his close friends Rajan Paswan and Umesh Sao said to be engaged in property dealing business on the basis of the statement of Durga’s brother Kundan Jha.

Police said Umesh and Rajan were arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Police have recovered a pistol of 7.65 bore, ten empty cartridges and four live cartridges from the spot.

They are now investigating the source of the firearms and ammunition. The arm and ammunition are said to be arranged by Umesh, police said.

Munger DIG Sanjay Kumar told HT that in 2007 Ashish and Umesh were arrested by Lakhisarai police for their involvement in the murder case of a coaching centre owner Sudhir Saxena.

Rajan is currently involved in liquor syndicate and real estate business.

“During interrogation, Rajan revealed that the crime was committed on Sunday,” said one of the interrogators, familiar with the matter.

Lakhisarai ASP Raushan Kumar said they have issued separate pictures of Ashish, a resident of Punjabi Mohalla, who indiscriminately fired on family members of his wife Durga in which three persons (Durga and her two brothers) were killed while three persons were critically injured on Monday morning.

“Pictures of Ashish is being attached for identification purpose. Specific Identification marks: Big size permanent tattoo of Lord Shiva on Chest, back and both hands. Any person giving exact information about his presence will be rewarded with cash of ₹50, 000 by Lakhisarai Police while maintaining secrecy of person giving the information,” said the ASP on Thursday.

