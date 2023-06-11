Lalu turns 76; Tejashwi hails father as icon of social justice

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav turned 76 on Sunday with his party deciding to celebrate the day as ‘social justice and sadbhavna diwas’ ( social justice and harmony day) by organising mass lunches for the poor at the district and block level as well as blood donation camps, said party functionaries.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrates his 76th birthday with his family in Patna on Sunday. (Twitter/Tejashwi Yadav)

Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD chief’s younger son, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav shared some pictures of his father cutting a cake at midnight to celebrate his birthday on his Twitter handle. “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to respected Lalu ji, an icon of social justice and a strong personality, who brought laurels to Bihar in the country and abroad,” he said.

In the picture, Lalu wearing a grey T shirt and dhoti is seen cutting a cake flanked by his wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi, Tejaswhi, daughters including Misa Bharti and Rohini Archarya, Tejashwi’s wife Rajshree Yadav and Lalu’s grand children.

Lalu, former chief minister and former railway minister, who is recovering from a kidney transplant conducted in December last year in Singapore, has restricted his public interactions after his return to Patna in the last week of April owing to medical reasons. He spends his time these days with his family at the official residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi in 10 Circular Road in the state capital, Patna.

Party functionaries familiar with the matter said that the RJD chief also has been taking keen interest in party affairs although in past few years he has chosen to slowly pass on the baton to Tejashwi, who now handles major party decisions and is considered as an heir apparent of Lalu.

The people said that Lalu is expected to meet party functionaries and top leaders during the day as his supporters and others are likely to visit his residence to extend birthday wishes.

“The party has decided to organise mass lunches for the poor and weaker sections to mark Laluji’s birthday today. The event would be participated by leaders from state, district , block and panchayat levels. There are other programmes being organised like distribution of fruits to patients in hospitals, providing books to children from poor families and distribution of clothes to the poor,” said RJD spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan.

Lalu’s birthday has always been an occasion for big celebrations by the party in Patna and other districts.

