No discussion on electing convenor for proposed Oppn front: RJD chief Lalu Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has said there has discussion as yet among the opposition parties on electing a convenor for the proposed larger opposition front.

(File Photo)

Several key issues, including seat sharing, may be discussed at the Bengaluru meeting on July 13-14, he said.

In the Patna meet, the Opposition leaders had resolved to ink a common national agenda or common minimum programme (CMP) to work out a seat-sharing arrangement on a state-specific basis.

Lalu Yadav, who is recovering from a kidney transplant last year, also shared that he would be among the top leaders from ‘Mahagatbandhan’ or Grand Alliance in Bihar as participants in the upcoming opposition meeting to thrash out a broader anti-BJP front to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 parliamentary polls.

“Yes, I will be attending the meeting. It is good the venue is in Bangalore. It would give a message of opposition parties uniting including in southern states,” he told reporters at his residence on Saturday.

The RJD chief also expressed hope that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, which has ‘in principle’ given support to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), would be part of the united opposition front.

“They (AAP ) will be part of the proposed larger opposition front. There is no dispute, anywhere,” Lalu Yadav said.

AAP had sounded discordant notes on the Congress’s reluctance to clear its stand over the Centre’s ordinance after June 23rd opposition meeting.

The AAP’s latest stand to support ‘in principle’ the UCC – an agenda pushed by PM Modi recently – has further stocked speculation as to whether Kejriwal would be joining the proposed larger opposition front or not.

Referring to the upcoming Bangalore meeting, the RJD chief said there would be discussions on many key issues and the matter of seat sharing could be taken up.

Asked about the speculations that a convenor would be elected for steering the proposed opposition front, he said the matter had not been discussed among the opposition parties as yet.

During the chat, the RJD chief shared how he is in better health.

“I take a small walk in the morning. I am better now,” he said.

On June 23rd, after the mega meeting concluded, Lalu Yadav had spoken about his health, stressing, “he is fit now and make others fit,” implying that he was now in good health to take on his political rivals.

As the conversation veered on to the current political developments and PM Modi’s push for the implementation of UCC, Lalu Yadav indirectly took a potshot at the BJP.

‘’Unnecessary and irrelevant issues are becoming a political narrative in the country nowadays. The issue of unemployment, farmers’ income, and inflation, among others should be the main agenda and should be addressed. But they are talking about irrelevant things,” he said.

The opposition leaders who had met at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s residence had earlier announced they would meet in Shimla on July 10-12. However, on Thursday, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar announced that the second opposition meeting would be held in Bengaluru. The venue had shifted owing to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh.

The meeting would be held to prepare an agenda for moving ahead together while working in the respective states to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2024.

The first mega meeting of 15 opposition parties, including the Congress, was hosted by Nitish Kumar in Patna on June 23rd, which had witnessed an attendance of six chief ministers and around 25 top leaders opposed to the BJP.

