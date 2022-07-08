Lalu’s health improving, says daughter Misa, releases pics

Ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, 74, is showing signs of improvement in his health and was able to sit up on his bed at AIIMS, New Delhi, on Friday, according to his eldest daughter and MP Misa Bharti.

On Friday, Bharti tweeted pictures of her father sitting on his hospital bed. “There has been marked improvement in health of Laluji, who was able to sit on his bed and also able to walk with support due to prayers of all and good medical treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi,” her tweet said, while appealing people not to believe rumours.

In the pictures, Prasad is seen sitting on a chair and bed.

The RJD chief, who suffered a fracture on his right shoulder and injuries in other parts of the body after a fall at his residence in Patna on Saturday last, was airlifted to AIIMS in New Delhi on Wednesday from a private hospital in Patna.

“Today, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi visited the hospital to enquire about my father’s health. Laluji today was able to sit and also hold the glass to drink water. His health is improving,” Prasad’s elder son and MLA Tej Pratap Yadav told reporters in the national capital.

