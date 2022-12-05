Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Lalu’s kidney transplant surgery in Singapore successful: Tejashwi Yadav

Published on Dec 05, 2022 08:20 PM IST

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad on Monday underwent a successful kidney transplant surgery in Singapore, his son and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav tweeted after the operation

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad with his daughter Rohini Acharya ahead of his kidney transplant operation on Monday. (Rohini Acharya/ Twitter)
ByHT Correspondent and PTI

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad on Monday underwent a successful kidney transplant surgery in Singapore, his son and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav tweeted after the operation.

“After a successful kidney transplant operation, Papa has been shifted from the operation theatre to the ICU. Donor elder sister Rohini Acharya and our national president are fine. Gratitudes to all those who prayed for them and wished them well,” he tweeted, sharing a video of his father being shifted to the ICU at the hospital.

Lalu’s daughter Rohini Acharya donated one of her kidneys to her 74-year-old father.

Tejashwi’s elder sister and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti also tweeted a series of videos of her father and sister. In one of the videos, the RJD chief is seen waving when she went to meet him.

“It was a very satisfying moment when I got an opportunity to meet him in the ICU for a few moments. Papa accepted best wishes of all by waving hands,” Bharti tweeted.

Prayer meetings were organised in several parts of Bihar for the RJD leader and his daughter. Temples in Patna and elsewhere witnessed all kinds of prayers for the well-being of the former Bihar chief minister.

At a popular Sufi shrine right across the road from the Patna high court, RJD supporters led by MLC Qari Sohaib offered prayers for the leader.

“May our national president live long and may every parent be blessed with a daughter like Rohini,” said state RJD president Jagadanand Singh at the party headquarters in Patna, where workers erupted in joy upon hearing that the supremo was in good shape.

In her early 40s, Rohini is married to a Singapore-based software professional and lives in the foreign country.

