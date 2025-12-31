Land acquisition set to delay Ganga Path phase-2 rollout

The work on the extended project of JP Ganga Path, from Digha to Koilwar bridge on the river Sone, may take a few more months to commence, said a senior officer of the Bihar State Road Development Corporation (BSRDC) on Monday. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar inspects construction works of JP Ganga Path Project in Patna. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

The 35.65-km stretch of elevated and at grade road to be constructed under phase-2 of the JP Ganga Path project – a flagship infrastructure project aimed at easing traffic congestion on Patna-Koilwar – has been awarded to a Hyderabad-based construction company, Vishwa Samudra, with a four-year deadline. “The project timeline will be counted six months after the award of tender, as it’s being executed under the hybrid annuity model (HAM). Under this mode, 60% of the project cost will be borne by the construction firm, while the rest will be arranged by the state government,” clarified the BSRDC officer, wishing not to be quoted.

A section of the officials, however, were expecting that the ground work might commence in December. However, the delay in land acquisition and submission of the financial closure report of the company, Vishwa Samudra, have deferred the launch of the project. About 300 acre of land is also to be acquired, the process of which, the officials said, is in advanced stages. “By March-end, every issue will be resolved to start the construction,” said the officer.

The project, estimated to cost around ₹5,500 crore, will feature 18-km of elevated four-lane road and 17.65-km of at-grade sections. It is the state’s first major road project using this public-private partnership approach. Under HAM, the executing agency will bear 60% of the cost (approximately ₹3,300 crore), while the state government contributes 40% ( ₹2,200 crore) during construction, with repayment with interest over 15 years post-completion.

BSRDC officials said that the detailed project report (DPR) is nearing completion, but challenges in finalising the elevated design — particularly for the Koilwar approach — have delayed progress. Once operational, the corridor is expected to connect directly to key bridges across the Ganga and Sone rivers, including the existing Koilwar bridge, significantly reducing travel time from Patna to areas like Buxar and facilitating smoother access to Uttar Pradesh via the Purvanchal Expressway.

The extension will run from Digha, linking with the completed Phase-1 JP Ganga Path (popularly known as Patna’s Marine Drive, stretching 20.5 km from Digha to Didarganj), through Sherpur and onward to Koilwar. Proponents highlight its potential to decongest urban routes, provide high-speed travel (up to 100-120 km/h in sections), and stimulate economic growth in western Bihar.

The JP Ganga Path Phase-1, inaugurated in stages and fully operational by April 2025, has already transformed riverside mobility in Patna. Phase-2 is seen as critical for balancing east-west connectivity, but stakeholders urge faster resolution of pending issues to avoid further setbacks.