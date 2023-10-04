Land of weak, poor should not be taken over by mafia: Yogi to officials

Basti: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to prioritize resolving land disputes and public issues. He further told them to maintain regular communication with public representatives and to arrange their visits to Atal Residential Schools.

The UP CM also directed police to be tough in cases of love jihad, conversions and cow smuggling. (HT FILE)

During the review meeting of Basti division here, Yogi said, “Action should be taken against land mafia, mining and other illegal activities. No one should be able to illegally occupy the land of the weak, poor, entrepreneurs or businessmen.” He further instructed officials to install CCTV cameras facing the roads at major locations and in markets of the city.

The chief minister instructed that on the Sampoorna Samadhan Divas and Thana Diwas, senior officers should monitor cases closely. He emphasized that cases related to measurement and transfer of land should be taken seriously and resolved within 48 hours. A system should be made to review such cases at the division, district and tehsil levels.

“The status of disposal of cases of other departments should be reviewed regularly. Any laxity in this will not be forgiven. If any incident occurs in a land dispute, accountability will be fixed on the respective district and tehsil officials,” he said.

He also directed police to be tough in cases of love jihad, conversions and cow smuggling.

The CM also reviewed preparation of ‘Mission Shakti’ that is set to start from October 14. He directed officials to ensure an effective check on cow smuggling and love jihad and said special vigil was required on the sensitive Nepal border. He directed officials to launch a Communicable Diseases Control Programme to avert the possibility of outbreak of dengue and malaria.

The CM said that all cyber police stations and cyber helpdesks should remain active. He gave instructions for the selection of eligible individuals for the Prime Minister Awas Yojana.

“All roads should be made pothole-free before Diwali. Officials should ensure adequate supply of electricity,” he said.

He also visited Maharishi Vashishth Hospital and Kaili Hospital in Basti and gathered feedback on the medical courses running there. He held a meeting with traders and intellectuals and directed officials to resolve the problems of traders on priority basis.

