Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Lightning strike kills 5, including 3 kids, in Bihar’s Rohtas
patna news

Lightning strike kills 5, including 3 kids, in Bihar’s Rohtas

Five persons, including three children, were killed when lightning struck in different villages of Shivsagar block in Rohtas district of Bihar in the last 24 hours
By Prasun K Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 12:54 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Lightning strikes across the skies of Twentynine Palms in California during a monsoon August 8, 2005. REUTERS/Gene Blevins/File Photo (Reuters)

Five persons, including three children, were killed when lightning struck in different villages of Shivsagar block in Rohtas district of Bihar in the last 24 hours. Seven others were injured, five of them critically.

Suresh Singh, 55, of Singhampura village was killed outside his house. A 14-year-old boy was killed while grazing his cattle at Alampur village.

An 18-year-old woman was killed, and three women were critically injured when they were transplanting paddy in fields at Sikandarpur village. The injured women, identified as Lalpari Devi, Pinki Kumari and Naglata Devi, were admitted to district hospital at Sasaram.

Lighting strike left two minor siblings dead and two girls injured in Maldaha village. The children were playing near the fields where their mothers were transplanting paddy.

District magistrate Dharmendra Kumar said the administration was providing compensation to the deceased and medical help to the injured. The administration was also creating awareness among the people about safety measures during a lightning strike on a regular basis, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP