38-year-old man killed by liquor smugglers in Bihar, 2 arrested: Police

In a tragic incident, a 38-year-old man was allegedly assaulted and killed by people involved in liquor smuggling on Sunday for sharing their information with police in Bihar’s Aurangabad district, officials said. Relatives and locals blocked the main road demanding immediate arrest of the accused persons. (Representative file image)

Two accused have been arrested and police are questioning them to ascertain the reasons behind the crime.

Relatives of the deceased and locals alleged that a man, resident of adjacent Jaynagara village who was involved in liquor smuggling came to her house on Sunday and enquired for the now deceased man.

After they could not find him, around 12 people began looking for the person. They found him and thrashed him.

The assailants took him to Sadar hospital at Aurangabad after the critically injured man fell unconscious.

They informed the hospital staff that he got injured after falling from a roof.

Doctors declared the man brought dead, locals said.

Police and family members intercepted the SUV and recovered the body when they were returning from hospital.

Relatives and locals blocked the main road demanding immediate arrest of the accused persons.

The blockade was lifted, the postmortem examination was done in the night with special permission from district magistrate and body was handed over to family for cremation after a murder case was registered against four named and 8-12 unidentified accused on the statement of deceased’s widow mother, Nabinagar station house officer (SHO) inspector Bijendra Kumar Singh said.

Superintendent of police Swapna Meshram said that the deceased’s mother had alleged in the FIR that the incident was related to ₹50,000 loan taken by her son from one of the assailants.

She alleged in the case that the accused were forcing her son to sign an agreement and forcibly took him with them and killed, when he denied to do so.

