Lord Budhha’s idol smuggled from Nepal, seized in Bihar; 4 arrested

Bihar’s West Champaran police have arrested four people including two Nepalese citizens with an idol of Lord Buddha, allegedly stolen from Nepal recently, police said Tuesday late evening.

Acting on a tip off, a police team raided the house of one Mohit Kumar at Devgarh village under Sahodra police station area of West Champaran district and seized the statue, weighing 7.75 kgs. Its antiquity and value have not been established yet.

“During interrogation, we learnt that the statue was brought from Kathmandu. Further investigation into the matter is on,” said Upendra Nath Verma, superintendent of police (SP), Bettiah on Wednesday.

Measuring 21cm in height and 15cm in width, the idol (black in colour), is believed to be made up of ‘Ashtadhatu’ or octo-alloy (eight precious metals) and its estimated value in the international market remains to be assessed. The police have approached the archaeological survey of India for this purpose. Ashtadhatu is often used for casting metallic idols in Jain and Hindu temples in India.

“ASI’s visit will make things clearer,” said the SP.

There are two Indian nationals among those arrested. They are identified as Mohit Kumar and Manoj Kumar, both residents of Bhikhnathori village located on the Indo-Nepal border. The arrested Nepalese nationals were identified as Raju Rana and Vinod Khabas - residents of Sundar Basti in Thodi area of Nepal’s Parsa district.

