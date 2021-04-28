Home / Cities / Patna News / Lord Budhha’s idol smuggled from Nepal, seized in Bihar; 4 arrested
patna news

Lord Budhha’s idol smuggled from Nepal, seized in Bihar; 4 arrested

Bihar’s West Champaran police have arrested four people including two Nepalese citizens with an idol of Lord Buddha, allegedly stolen from Nepal recently, police said Tuesday late evening
By Sandeep Bhaskar
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Arrest-handcuffs.

Bihar’s West Champaran police have arrested four people including two Nepalese citizens with an idol of Lord Buddha, allegedly stolen from Nepal recently, police said Tuesday late evening.

Acting on a tip off, a police team raided the house of one Mohit Kumar at Devgarh village under Sahodra police station area of West Champaran district and seized the statue, weighing 7.75 kgs. Its antiquity and value have not been established yet.

“During interrogation, we learnt that the statue was brought from Kathmandu. Further investigation into the matter is on,” said Upendra Nath Verma, superintendent of police (SP), Bettiah on Wednesday.

Measuring 21cm in height and 15cm in width, the idol (black in colour), is believed to be made up of ‘Ashtadhatu’ or octo-alloy (eight precious metals) and its estimated value in the international market remains to be assessed. The police have approached the archaeological survey of India for this purpose. Ashtadhatu is often used for casting metallic idols in Jain and Hindu temples in India.

“ASI’s visit will make things clearer,” said the SP.

There are two Indian nationals among those arrested. They are identified as Mohit Kumar and Manoj Kumar, both residents of Bhikhnathori village located on the Indo-Nepal border. The arrested Nepalese nationals were identified as Raju Rana and Vinod Khabas - residents of Sundar Basti in Thodi area of Nepal’s Parsa district.

Bihar’s West Champaran police have arrested four people including two Nepalese citizens with an idol of Lord Buddha, allegedly stolen from Nepal recently, police said Tuesday late evening.

Acting on a tip off, a police team raided the house of one Mohit Kumar at Devgarh village under Sahodra police station area of West Champaran district and seized the statue, weighing 7.75 kgs. Its antiquity and value have not been established yet.

“During interrogation, we learnt that the statue was brought from Kathmandu. Further investigation into the matter is on,” said Upendra Nath Verma, superintendent of police (SP), Bettiah on Wednesday.

Measuring 21cm in height and 15cm in width, the idol (black in colour), is believed to be made up of ‘Ashtadhatu’ or octo-alloy (eight precious metals) and its estimated value in the international market remains to be assessed. The police have approached the archaeological survey of India for this purpose. Ashtadhatu is often used for casting metallic idols in Jain and Hindu temples in India.

“ASI’s visit will make things clearer,” said the SP.

There are two Indian nationals among those arrested. They are identified as Mohit Kumar and Manoj Kumar, both residents of Bhikhnathori village located on the Indo-Nepal border. The arrested Nepalese nationals were identified as Raju Rana and Vinod Khabas - residents of Sundar Basti in Thodi area of Nepal’s Parsa district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP