LS polls looming, Nitish leaves for 5-day UK visit

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday left Patna on a five-day visit to the United Kingdom, a senior official said. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with his cabinet colleagues at a function in Patna on Wednesday. (HT photo)

The CM left on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Bihar, unveiling a number of projects worth a total of ₹12,800 crore at an event at Bettiah in West Champaran district.

During his visit to the UK, the CM will take a trip to Glasgow-based Science City and is also likely to meet prospective investors in London and exhort them to invest in the state.

On Sunday, former minister and Rajya Sabha member-elect Sanjay Jha had announced that CM would be visiting Scotland in the UK to see the science city and meet the select group of businessmen. Talking to the media persons, he had said that the CM’s plan to visit Glasgow was delayed due to political upheavals in Bihar.

Officials said Jha will be accompanying the CM during his UK tour. “Purpose of the visit is to understand the concept of science city of global standards and replicate it in Bihar. The state government is building the APJ Abdul Kalam science city in Patna on a sprawling 17-acre plot, which is the biggest in the country. The CM is keen to make it matching the international standards,” said an official, pleading anonymity.

The opposition leaders, however, said there could be some “hidden agenda” behind CM Kumar’s visit to the UK, as he was travelling abroad at a time when the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar is grappling with various issues, including adjustment of seats among the allies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“Only the CM or the person close to him could tell purpose of his sudden offshore visit,” said Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwari said, “Nitish Kumar is not at all comfortable with BJP. The Centre did not approve his proposal to grant extension of tenure of former chief secretary Amir Subhani. He is waiting for ‘honourable seat-adjustment’ with the BJP for Lok Sabha election to expand his cabinet,” Tiwari said, warning Kumar’s JD(U) to stay alert against BJP’s “designs”.