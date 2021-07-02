Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Maize trader shot at, 3.70 lakh looted in Bihar’s Purnia
patna news

Maize trader shot at, 3.70 lakh looted in Bihar’s Purnia

According to reports, Araria resident Rajeev Kumar Mandal was returning home from Gulabbagh with his friend Raj Kumar Yadav on a bike after selling maize when two motorcycle-borne criminals accosted them near Kath pool at about 10pm
By Aditya Nath Jha
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 11:13 AM IST
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Motorcycle-borne criminals shot at a maize trader and looted 3.70 lakh from him on NH-57 Purnia-Jogbani road near Kasba under the same (Kasba) police station in Bihar late Thursday evening. The trader is undergoing treatment at Purnia Sadar hospital where his condition is stable.

According to reports, Araria resident Rajeev Kumar Mandal was returning home from Gulabbagh with his friend Raj Kumar Yadav on a bike after selling maize when two motorcycle-borne criminals accosted them near Kath pool at about 10pm.

Also Read | Truck mows down 6 in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur; driver escapes

“They waylaid us and snatched the bag containing 3.70 lakh. When we tried to put up a fight, they fired once and the bullet hit Mandal on his arm,” Yadav said. “Later, I rushed him to the Sadar hospital in Purnia on the bike.”

Station house officer (SHO) of Sadar police station Madhurendra Kishor, who reached Sadar hospital to record Mandal’s statement, said, “We have begun a manhunt for the two criminals.”

He also said that the police have been asking businessmen and farmers to accept payments only through digital transactions, and not carry huge amounts of cash.

Elsewhere on NH-57, criminals shot at a railway gateman near Jalalgarh when he was going to Katihar. Sujeet Kumar Paswan is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Purnia where his condition is said to be critical.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Dogs get ‘mid-air pets’ from man, video is too cute to handle

Netflix’s alarm-related post gets a Jagame Thandhiram twist featuring Dhanush

Mom screams with joy on seeing her deployed army son after two years. Watch

Bride performs martial arts in wedding saree in Tamil Nadu, video wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP