2 bikers enter Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s convoy during morning walk, detained

In a major security breach, two bike-borne men were detained by the Patna police on Thursday after they entered into Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s convoy during his morning walk at Anne Marg.

“The chief minister himself jumped onto the footpath trying to save himself from any harm when two youths rashly driving their motorcycle entered into his security cover while he was taking a morning walk near Circular Road, the area where several politicians including former CM Rabri Devi live”, a police officer aware of the developments said.

The chief minister’s security took the bikers into their custody and are interrogating them.

The CCTV footage of the area is being scanned and further investigations are underway.