We will fight as collective family: Mamata

PATNA: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that Opposition parties will fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as a collective family under the formula of ‘one against one’ in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

West Bengal cgief minister Mamata Banerjee meets RJD chief Lalu Prasad in Patna on Thursday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

Banerjee who landed in Patna in the evening to attend the key meeting of non-BJP parties on Friday, headed straight to meet ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad at the bungalow of deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

Describing the former railway minister as “strong” and capable of fighting the BJP, Banerjee while interacting with the media said, “Lalu ji had been keeping unwell for a long time and I wanted to see him. I feel happy, that he looks strong and capable of taking on the BJP.”

The TMC chief was accompanied by nephew and general secretary of TMC, Abhishek Banerjee. Tejashwi and former chief minister Rabri Devi were also present.

On Friday’s meeting, the West Bengal CM said, “Right now, I cannot talk about the meeting. Let it happen and only then we will talk about it.”

On the queries related to her recent statement about her reservations over a CPM-Congress alliance in Bengal, the TMC chief said the leadership which will be decided will be acceptable to all.

