Man arrested for allegedly raping 6-yr-old girl on Holi in Bihar

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl during Holi celebrations on Wednesday in Bihar’s Rohtas village, police said.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (Representative image)

Police said the accused was known to the minor girl. He had lured the minor girl on pretext of providing her a water gun when her family members were celebrating Holi.

People saw the girl bleeding profusely after which she narrated her ordeal to them.

She was taken to the district hospital but was referred to another hospital for treatment.

“The statement of the minor girl will be registered under 164 CrPC. There has been an improvement in the condition of the minor girl,” police said.

Superintendent of police, Vinit Kumar said a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.