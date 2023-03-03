30-year-old arrested by Panvel GRP for allegedly raping minor

The Panvel Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested a 30-year-old man, a ragpicker, for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl on the premises of Panvel railway station. Police said Mukesh Kumar Babu Sah was arrested on Thursday with the help of CCTV footage (Representative Photo)

Police said Mukesh Kumar Babu Sah was arrested on Thursday with the help of CCTV footage hours after the alleged incident.

Police said that according to the complaint registered by the child’s mother, they were sleeping on platform number one and around 3am (on Thursday), the mother woke up and went to the washroom however, after returning, found her child missing. Unable to find her for hours, the woman approached Panvel GRP, police said.

Police said that the Panvel GRP, soon after knowing the matter began searching for the child and found her lying unconscious on a cement bench towards the western side of the railway station.

“She was immediately rushed to hospital and a case of rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered,” an officer of Panvel GRP said.

Later, after scrutinising the CCTV footage, police identified the accused as a rag picker. While the mother was away, taking advantage of the situation, the accused carried the child to the other side of the railway station and allegedly raped her, police said.

The accused was traced to the premises of Juinagar railway station and was nabbed from there on Thursday evening, police said.

“He used to stay beneath Kalamboli flyover of Sion-Panvel Highway,” police added.

Police said the mother and daughter belonged to Jalgaon and were waiting at the railway station for another train when the incident took place.

“The child is still at the hospital and is out of danger. She has sustained injuries,” Jasbeer Rana from Panvel Railway Protection Force (RPF) said.